Gardening Matters: Mid-September

By Carla Albright
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYikes! It’s the middle of September already! Where did the month go? For that matter, where did the summer go?. For me the first signs of fall are not the shortened daylight hours, but the increase in activity in the garden spiders. There are new webs every morning, each more intricate than the last. I will admit to allowing a certain spider to build her web each day outside of a living room window where I can watch her progress. It is fascinating to see how precise she can be.

