The Miami Dolphins are 1-0 for the first time since 2018—perhaps not the highest of bars to clear in looking for optimism for their 2021 regular season campaign. But given the growing pains of a rebuilding franchise that had to tear the whole damn thing down before learning to crawl, walk, run and now (hopefully) fly? A road victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1 is a sweet start. But for the Dolphins, there are still more ingredients to be added to a passing attack that is hoping to provide second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with all the right stuff to be the best version of himself amid Miami’s renewed push for legitimate contender status.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO