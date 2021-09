Bonnie was born on Aug. 3, 1933, in Agra Kansas, to Irv and Freida Randall. She met Richard (Dick) L. Davis in Wichita Falls, Texas, and they married March 3, 1951. They moved to France shortly after marrying, which was a bit of a culture shock from a girl from small-town Kansas, but Bonnie came to love life in the Air Force. Her family would even tease her that when Dick retired it was harder on her than on him.