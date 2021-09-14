OBITUARY: Paul A. Redding

Paul A. Redding, 66, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away at home on Sept. 6, 2021, after an 11-month battle with leukemia. Paul was born Oct. 5 1954, to Robert and Virginia Redding in Denver. Paul was the fifth oldest of 14 children. Paul and his wife of 43 years, Jean, had two children, Derek and Adam. Paul prided himself in teaching his sons about the construction trades, and they are both successful today because of their father’s example.