CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

OBITUARY: Paul A. Redding

Montrose Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul A. Redding, 66, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away at home on Sept. 6, 2021, after an 11-month battle with leukemia. Paul was born Oct. 5 1954, to Robert and Virginia Redding in Denver. Paul was the fifth oldest of 14 children. Paul and his wife of 43 years, Jean, had two children, Derek and Adam. Paul prided himself in teaching his sons about the construction trades, and they are both successful today because of their father’s example.

www.montrosepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Philippines#Tunnels#Colorado#The World Trade Center#Tribute Store
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy