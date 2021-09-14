OBITUARY: Esther T. Gallegos
Esther T. Gallegos, age 90, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at North Suburban Hospital in Thornton, Colorado. Esther was born on Oct. 3, 1930, to Cirilio and Elsie (Struck) Gallegos in Center, Colorado. Esther was preceded in death by devoted husband Eloy Gallegos of Grand Junction, Colorado, and son Brian Gallegos and daughter Donna Standish, sisters Freda Espinosa, Faye Fresquez, Clorinda Castillo, Beatrice Leon and brother Mike Gallegos.www.montrosepress.com
Comments / 0