Mary Alice Peralez

Mary Alice left this earth on September 4, 2021, to be with her Savior, our Lord Jesus Christ. She passed away in her home in Lockhart, Texas after suffering many years with her illness. She was born to Juan and Bernarda Escobedo on April 21, 1958 in Lockhart, Texas where she spent her entire life. Mary Alice is survived by her husband, Adam, her sisters Margie, Josie, Janie and Olga and her brother George as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Alice dedicated her life to her family. Although she had no children of her own, she was a second mother to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The care and love she gave to each of them will forever be fondly remembered. She gave many moms the opportunity to hold jobs with the assurance that their children would have all their needs provided, their children would be nurtured and treasured by Mary. In many ways, she made it possible for some of us to have things that she never had. Mary Alice then lovingly and selflessly cared for her aging and disabled parents until their death. Last, but not least, she spent 45 years of marriage to Adam being the model housewife, caring friend, and loving partner. Viewing will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 120 N. Commerce Street, Lockhart, Texas on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Visitation is from 3:00pm-8:00pm with service at 6:00pm. Masks are required. Funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, September 9 at 2:00 pm with internment to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, Martindale, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Angel Martinez, Raymond John Hernandez, Edward Borgeson, Roy Villalobos Jr., Johnny Peralez and Felix Peralez Sr. Honorary Pallbearers Raymond Hernandez Sr. and Michael Villalobos Sr.