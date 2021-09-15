Truck Stolen out of Etowah County Recovered and Two Arrested in Flat Rock on Drug Related Charges

From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. DeKalb County Investigations Unit and DeKalb County Drug and Interdiction Unit have been working with Rainbow City Police Department on a burglary that took place in Etowah County with some of the stolen property being brought back into DeKalb County. On Tuesday, September 7th, an Ider Police Officer had spotted a vehicle matching one that had been reported stolen out of Etowah County at the intersection of Hwy 117 and Hwy 75 in Ider. The driver of the vehicle Sheena Elaine Haggard (25 of Higdon) was charged with Receiving Stolen property 1st (x5) and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd. This is an ongoing case with charges pending.