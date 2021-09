The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team picked up its second win of the season by beating the Sturgeon Bulldogs 18-3 Tuesday night in Sturgeon. The Lady Tigers, 2-7 overall, scored in every inning against Sturgeon and recorded its highest run total of the season under head coach George Monk. Pilot Grove plated one run in each of the first and second innings of play, two again in the third, six in the fourth and eight in the fifth to win by the mercy rule. Sturgeon scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

STURGEON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO