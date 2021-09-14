MU volleyball falls in fourth straight match

Records: University of the Ozarks (0-1-1), Hendrix College (0-1-1) Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. In a matchup that has gone to overtime the last three outings, game four was no different as the NCAA III in-state rivals finished with a 0-0 overtime draw Thursday. The match was a classic back and forth battle and the two teams nearly mirrored each other statistically. Hendrix had 13 shots, while the Eagles had ten. On corner kicks the Eagles owned a narrow 3-2 advantage. The stats proved to match the scoreboard as the two teams went scoreless after 90 minutes of play to send it to overtime. While both teams created scoring chances, both goalkeepers played well enough to keep the match scoreless for 110 minutes. Sydney Frazier notched the shutout in goal for the Eagles.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO