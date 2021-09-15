Why three Cincinnati Reds players wanted to wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trey Mancini is the Baltimore Orioles’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, an honor for players who exhibit character, sportsmanship and philanthropy, the team announced on Tuesday. The first baseman has worked as an ambassador for the the Colorectal Cancer Alliance following his recovery from stage III colon cancer and serves on the organization’s “Never Too Young” advisory board, the team said. Mancini was first diagnosed with cancer in spring training 2020 and missed the pandemic-shortened season as he recovered from surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon and endured six months of chemotherapy treatment. The team also...

