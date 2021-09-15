CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFLPA recommends reinstatement for WR Josh Gordon after he completes treatment program

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNbvC_0bwNP5D200
Josh Gordon last played for the Seahawks in 2019. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Gordon‘s quest to return to the NFL took a positive turn Tuesday. The NFLPA determined that the embattled wideout “successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As a result, the NFLPA has recommended to the NFL that Gordon be reinstated.

We heard back in July that Gordon had officially submitted his reinstatement letter to the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell, and the receiver was hoping to be in training camp with a new squad. Gordon still needs Goodell to sign off on that reinstatement letter, but that’d be one of the final steps to Gordon returning to the league. Per Schefter, the receiver is “ready to play and vaccinated,” so all he’d need after reinstatement is a contract offer.

Gordon was a First-Team All-Pro in 2013 when he led the league in receiving yards with 1,646 in only 14 games, but things quickly unraveled after that. He’s been suspended numerous times and last played in 2019 when he appeared in six games with New England and five with Seattle. Gordon’s most recent reinstatement was rescinded in February, which suspended indefinitely once again. He was then released by the Seahawks in early March.

The NFL was reportedly giving the 30-year-old random drug tests for the past three months, and Gordon was “said to have passed all tests.” The NFLPA has corroborated that report, and now the league’s commissioner controls the fate of Gordon’s NFL future.

ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

