It looks like we’ll have to wait just a bit longer before we get our hands on Battlefield 2042. EA and DICE have officially announced that the upcoming title has been officially delayed until November 19, 2021. This pushes it back from the original date, October 22, which makes the delay a total of 4 weeks, slightly under a month. Considering the apparent magnitude of recourses and people working on this project, the 4-week delay is essentially next to nothing, especially when compared to other titles that have taken much, much longer to complete.

