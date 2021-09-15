Morris keeps District 6 seat; sitting Toledo council members advance to Nov. 2 election

Democrat Theresa Morris will keep her seat as the District 6 representative on Toledo City Council as unofficial election results on Tuesday showed 61 percent of votes were cast in her favor.

Ms. Morris, a Toledo native and former staffer in the local office of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), was appointed to the seat in April to succeed Chris Delaney, also a Democrat, who resigned after taking a new job. Tuesday’s win means she’ll keep the seat through 2023.

Challenger Jim Nowak, a Republican, lawyer, and lifelong Point Place resident, previously ran unsuccessfully for the district seat. He serves on the Point Place Business Association and was endorsed by the Lucas County Republican Party. He received 668 votes versus her 1,065, according to unofficial results posted about 11:15 p.m.

Tuesday also marked the primary election for the six open at-large Toledo City Council seats. Unlike the district seats, the at-large representatives are decided by residents across Toledo, regardless of district.

Nineteen candidates campaigned for the top 12 spots to make it onto the Nov. 2 ballot. About 14,000 ballots were cast in the primary election, which is about 7.7 percent of the 181,600 registered voters in Toledo.

The top 12 vote-getters on Tuesday were, in this order: Katie Moline, Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, Tiffany Preston Whitman, Michele Grim, George Sarantou, Harvey Savage Jr., Tony Dia, Mac Driscoll, Tim Ryan, Ron Murphy, and Larry Sykes.

Edged out from the general election ballot were, in this order: Michael W. Knight, Daniel Ortiz, Alfonso Narvaez, Tom Names, Steven Fought, Jim Hill, and James Kushlan. Ms. Moline received 6,477 votes to finish in the top spot, with the 19th candidate receiving 657. Less than 400 votes separated the 12th and 13th place finishers.

Ms. Moline and Mr. Komives are running for reelection, while Ms. McPherson and Ms. Preston Whitman are running to maintain the seats they were appointed to last year. Ms. Grim is a newcomer, as is Mr. Driscoll. Those six are endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party.

Mr. Sarantou formerly served three terms on Toledo City Council and is running as an independent along with Mr. Savage. Mr. Sarantou, Mr. Savage, Mr. Narvaez, and Mr. Hill each were endorsed by mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner and ran as a slate.

Mr. Dia last year ran against Ms. Moline, who had to win the election to keep her council appointment after she replaced Sandy Spang. He has the endorsement of the Lucas County Republican Party, as does repeat candidate Mr. Murphy and newcomer Mr. Ryan.

Mr. Sykes is technically running for reelection, though he voluntarily suspended his formal role as a council member last year after he and fellow Democrats Gary Johnson, Yvonne Harper, and Tyrone Riley were indicted on federal charges of bribery and extortion. He maintains his innocence as his case remains pending in U.S. District Court.

Sam Golden, 71, said he was at his Dorr Street polling place on Tuesday and wasn’t able to vote for some of the candidates he had hoped to because he didn’t see their names on the screen. He said he didn’t realize there was a button at the bottom of the screen to push with his stylus that would scroll to the second page of candidate options, and he didn’t see Harvey Savage Jr., Larry Sykes, or Tiffany Preston Whitman on his ballot.

“I think it was unfair that they didn't have instructions on the polling machine or the poll workers didn't show you what you needed to do,” Mr. Golden said. “It's a confusing system that they have set up over there. Some people probably walked out and didn't see the candidate they wanted to see on the ballot.”

He believes the candidates listed on the second page did not get a fair shake in the primary.

County elections officials said they ensured there was a flashing button indicating there were more options on the next page so voters would click to see the full slate of 19 candidates. The order in which candidates’ names appear on the ballot, according to state law, changes by precinct, so the names on the second page were not the same for each voter.

“In the first precinct, the names of the candidates in each group shall be listed in alphabetical order. In each succeeding precinct, the name in each group that is listed first in the preceding precinct shall be listed last, and the name of each candidate shall be moved up one place,” Ohio Revised Code Section 3505.03 states.