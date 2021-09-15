CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Morris keeps District 6 seat; sitting Toledo council members advance to Nov. 2 election

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OkDE_0bwNNfUZ00

Democrat Theresa Morris will keep her seat as the District 6 representative on Toledo City Council as unofficial election results on Tuesday showed 61 percent of votes were cast in her favor.

Ms. Morris, a Toledo native and former staffer in the local office of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), was appointed to the seat in April to succeed Chris Delaney, also a Democrat, who resigned after taking a new job. Tuesday’s win means she’ll keep the seat through 2023.

Challenger Jim Nowak, a Republican, lawyer, and lifelong Point Place resident, previously ran unsuccessfully for the district seat. He serves on the Point Place Business Association and was endorsed by the Lucas County Republican Party. He received 668 votes versus her 1,065, according to unofficial results posted about 11:15 p.m.

Tuesday also marked the primary election for the six open at-large Toledo City Council seats. Unlike the district seats, the at-large representatives are decided by residents across Toledo, regardless of district.

Nineteen candidates campaigned for the top 12 spots to make it onto the Nov. 2 ballot. About 14,000 ballots were cast in the primary election, which is about 7.7 percent of the 181,600 registered voters in Toledo.

The top 12 vote-getters on Tuesday were, in this order: Katie Moline, Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, Tiffany Preston Whitman, Michele Grim, George Sarantou, Harvey Savage Jr., Tony Dia, Mac Driscoll, Tim Ryan, Ron Murphy, and Larry Sykes.

Edged out from the general election ballot were, in this order: Michael W. Knight, Daniel Ortiz, Alfonso Narvaez, Tom Names, Steven Fought, Jim Hill, and James Kushlan. Ms. Moline received 6,477 votes to finish in the top spot, with the 19th candidate receiving 657. Less than 400 votes separated the 12th and 13th place finishers.

Ms. Moline and Mr. Komives are running for reelection, while Ms. McPherson and Ms. Preston Whitman are running to maintain the seats they were appointed to last year. Ms. Grim is a newcomer, as is Mr. Driscoll. Those six are endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party.

Mr. Sarantou formerly served three terms on Toledo City Council and is running as an independent along with Mr. Savage. Mr. Sarantou, Mr. Savage, Mr. Narvaez, and Mr. Hill each were endorsed by mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner and ran as a slate.

Mr. Dia last year ran against Ms. Moline, who had to win the election to keep her council appointment after she replaced Sandy Spang. He has the endorsement of the Lucas County Republican Party, as does repeat candidate Mr. Murphy and newcomer Mr. Ryan.

Mr. Sykes is technically running for reelection, though he voluntarily suspended his formal role as a council member last year after he and fellow Democrats Gary Johnson, Yvonne Harper, and Tyrone Riley were indicted on federal charges of bribery and extortion. He maintains his innocence as his case remains pending in U.S. District Court.

Sam Golden, 71, said he was at his Dorr Street polling place on Tuesday and wasn’t able to vote for some of the candidates he had hoped to because he didn’t see their names on the screen. He said he didn’t realize there was a button at the bottom of the screen to push with his stylus that would scroll to the second page of candidate options, and he didn’t see Harvey Savage Jr., Larry Sykes, or Tiffany Preston Whitman on his ballot.

“I think it was unfair that they didn't have instructions on the polling machine or the poll workers didn't show you what you needed to do,” Mr. Golden said. “It's a confusing system that they have set up over there. Some people probably walked out and didn't see the candidate they wanted to see on the ballot.”

He believes the candidates listed on the second page did not get a fair shake in the primary.

County elections officials said they ensured there was a flashing button indicating there were more options on the next page so voters would click to see the full slate of 19 candidates. The order in which candidates’ names appear on the ballot, according to state law, changes by precinct, so the names on the second page were not the same for each voter.

“In the first precinct, the names of the candidates in each group shall be listed in alphabetical order. In each succeeding precinct, the name in each group that is listed first in the preceding precinct shall be listed last, and the name of each candidate shall be moved up one place,” Ohio Revised Code Section 3505.03 states.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Ohio's redistricting efforts hit snag

COLUMBUS — The failure of a state panel last week to reach bipartisan consensus on 10-year maps for state legislative districts has raised questions as to whether voter-approved reforms for drawing new congressional districts will fare any better.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

New House districts to set off primary challenge for open seat

New legislative districts approved last week for the Ohio House of Representatives make modest changes in how metro Toledo is represented in Columbus, linking Lucas County with rural Hancock County and moving Ottawa Hills into the same state Senate district as Toledo and Oregon. It will also likely set off...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo primary election voter turnout lowest in years

Less than 8 percent of Toledo’s registered voters cast a ballot in the primary election Tuesday, down from voter turnout of 13.5 percent four years ago and 15.2 percent in 2013. Candidates know the mayoral primary typically generates less voter interest than a primary during a presidential election year, but...
TOLEDO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Toledo, OH
Lucas County, OH
Elections
Toledo, OH
Government
The Blade

This week's coronavirus vaccine schedule is announced

This week’s coronavirus walk-in vaccination clinics are as follows:. ■ Monday: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; US Together, 3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 118, Toledo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fulton County Health Department, 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd., Bowling Green, from noon to 6 p.m..
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Editorial: Housing progress

There’s no doubt that folks looking for decent, low-cost housing in Toledo face struggles. Two recent developments, though, offer signs of hope. Hope for people looking for housing, and hope for the city. Keeping people living in the city remains critical to the future of the city, most importantly in the central city and downtown.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Partisan state legislative maps face likely court challenge

COLUMBUS — The first map of state legislative districts drawn under new voter-approved rules is destined to be tested in court. Having failed to reach a bipartisan compromise that would have allowed the new maps to remain in place for 10 years, the Ohio Redistricting Commission early Thursday voted 5-2 strictly along party lines for maps expected to lock in Republican supermajorities in both chambers.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Sykes
Person
Ron Murphy
Person
Marcy Kaptur
Person
Gary Johnson
The Blade

Congress to consider funding Great Lakes icebreaker

Hopes for building a $350 million, state-of-the-art Great Lakes heavy icebreaker for the U.S. Coast Guard have moved out of committee and will be voted on by the full U.S. House of Representatives as part of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

BGSU, Owens receive campus-safety grants

Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg) Thursday announced about $206,000 worth of campus-safety grants for Bowling Green State University and Owens Community College. BGSU is receiving $102,964 while Owens is getting $102,800, according to a news release.
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Democrats#Bribery#Toledo City Council#Republican#Point Place#District Court
The Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/17

Dogs killed Sept. 3-4 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:. Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

LMH awarded grant from HUD to support elderly housing

Standing in front of a vacant lot on the corner of Division Street and Nebraska Avenue where an incoming housing complex will likely complete the Collingwood Green project that has been 15 years in the making, Lucas Metropolitan Housing’s president and chief executive officer made an announcement he said was proof that the agency is transitioning visions into realities.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
927
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy