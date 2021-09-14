Malcolm-Jamal Warner Joins Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival as Celebrity Judge
Iconic TV Star to Showcase His Poetic Prowess at Acclaimed Event. POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pompano Beach Arts is proud to announce that television icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner is joining the fourth annual “Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival” as a celebrity judge. The famed star of “The Cosby Show” and current hit “The Resident” will also be performing his poetry at the festival and sharing thoughts about his career during an Artist Talk.www.newsitem.com
