There’s been a new development in the shooting of former South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh. According to his attorney Dick Harpootlian, Murdaugh arranged for a man to kill him so that his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance payout. 53 year old Murdaugh was shot in the head on September 4th on the side of the road while changing a tire in Hampton County but survived after being taken to a hospital in Savannah Georgia. Yesterday, he admitted to the scheme according to an affidavit to support charges against the alleged gunman 61 year old Curtis Smith.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO