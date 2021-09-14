CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 14 September

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat brings Questions to the First Minister to a close. Thanks for following - do join us again next week. 'Telephone or video call with a GP not a second class option'. First Minister Mark Drakeford says a telephone or video call with a GP is not a "second class" option, and that the professional judgement of medical professionals can decide when a face to face consultation is necessary.

