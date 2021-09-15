CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Back To School Bash Facebook Live Event! WIN: BrightSpark (3 month supply)

247moms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind BrightSpark at www.nativeremedies.com. Enter for a chance to win using the Rafflecopter entry form below. For every entry you do it’s an extra entry to win. US entries only and one entry per person. Winner will be chosen on September 19, 2021. Disclaimer: I have teamed up with Native...

247moms.com

Comments / 0

Related
247moms.com

WIN: Bottle Buttons ~ Back to School Bash

Do your part and help us beat this pandemic with a fun, yet unique and proven solution. It’s an easy concept. No sharing of bottles! With this simple rule, we can lessen the number of Covid 19 cases drastically. Our solution: Identify your bottle with our Bottle Buttons!. Our Bottle...
SHOPPING
247moms.com

WIN: Smitco’s Horse Scrapbook ~ Back to School Bash

Arts and crafts projects and all kinds of activities for kids are always welcomed by parents to keep the kids entertained and help them learn some skills at the same time. Our scrapbook encourages creative writing: she can write down all her dreams, thoughts and memories. Our journal kit for...
ANIMALS
247moms.com

The Biggest Back To School Giveaway Bash

Join the Bash in your comfy sweats or PJ’s. Grab your favorite snack and beverage and get ready for the must have, must WIN Back to School Giveaways. Invite your MOM friends to meet you online at the 24/7 MOMS Facebook LIVE and WIN the must have Back to School Giveaways of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
247moms.com

WIN: OOLY Prize Package ~ Back to School Bash

OOLY is a Woman Owned-certified brand, which stands out with the refined emphasis on fun and creativity without limits for kids and adults alike. The whimsical and colorful arts, crafts, and school supply brand includes an array of expressive and creative items for both kids and adults, that make any space creative and fun, yet functional. From creative art projects at home to new desk essentials, OOLY has all the things students of all ages need just in time for back-to-school season.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bash#Back To School#Facebook Live#Brightspark#Rafflecopter
247moms.com

WIN: Truthbrush Bundle ~ Back to School Bash

Your child deserves a great smile, self-confidence, and lifelong health. Oral health is the key to overall health and a bright smile is an irreplaceable asset. Truthbrush builds great brushing habits that will last a lifetime. Truthbrush is the first product to end the “did you brush” argument and help...
247moms.com

WIN: Reading Eggs Subscription ~ Back to School Bash

Is the multi-award-winning learning program that helps children learn to read. Based on scientific research and designed by experienced elementary teachers, it’s proven to help kids learn to read using interactive reading games, guided reading lessons, fun activities, and over 2,500 digital story books. Used by over 20 million children and over 91% of parents report a noticeable improvement in their child’s reading skills after using Reading Eggs.
247moms.com

WIN: Momenta 11″ x 14.5″ Little Yellow Bicycle Dry-Erase Whiteboard ~ Back to School Bash

Take notes, doodle or draw on this handy dry erase binder board. Then erase and start again! When folded, it tucks neatly inside a standard 3 hole binder, and when expanded, the writing surface extends to almost 15” wide. One dry erase marker is included, with an eraser on the cap and there’s a handy loop on the outside of the board to hold it in place.
247moms.com

WIN: Math Escape Room Experience ~ Back to School Bash

Do you want your child to develop a love for Math? Then check out Math Escape Rooms by 1on1Math. In this live online class of just 1 to 5 learners per class, the kids play a fun & original Math game called Math Escape Room. It’s extremely personalized & the math problems are adapted to your child’s current Math level by the professional Math teacher running the class. The kids work together to find the clues, solve the Math problems, crack the codes, and escape the room before time runs out! It’s an absolute blast for the kids and parents everywhere are raving about the results they’re seeing in their kids.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Mother-of-four who proudly posted that she was 'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccainated' dies of COVID-19 at age 40

A California mother-of-four who was outspoken against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses. In screenshots taken from Facebook, family members say she lost her battle against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
CBS Boston

Two Towns In Massachusetts, New Hampshire Make List Of ‘Best Places To Live’

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — New England can claim two spots on a new list of the top places to live in the United States. Money Magazine is out with “The 50 Best Places To Live” for 2021, and a pair of communities from Massachusetts and New Hampshire are recognized. Salem, New Hampshire is 44th on the list. The lack of earned income, sales or estate tax is one of the appeals, according to the magazine. Salem is also home to Canobie Lake Park, the Mall at Rockingham Park and “America’s Stonehenge.” Canobie Lake Park (WBZ-TV) Coming in just behind at No. 46 is Westford, Massachusetts. “With a picturesque center that absolutely begs for residents to take a stroll, this New England town combines colonial architecture with a serene backdrop of apple orchards and ponds,” Money writes. The Nashoba Valley ski area and 2,000 acres of conservation land are also a draw for those that enjoy the outdoors. Money says its ranking “highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.” The top three places to live were Chanhassen, Minnesota; Carmel, Indiana; and Franklin, Tennessee. Click here to see the full list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Montana

In Montana, you can ski down the powdery runs in the trees at the Big Sky Resort, have a long drive on the seasonal Going-to-the-Sun Road, or visit the Glacier National Park, and if you are lucky, you might see a grizzly cub.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy