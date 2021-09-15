CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back To School Bash Facebook Live Event ~ WIN: BUILDZI

247moms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter for a chance to win using the Rafflecopter entry form below. For every entry you do it’s an extra entry to win. US entries only and one entry per person. Winner will be chosen on September 19, 2021. Disclaimer: I have teamed up with Carma Games in support of...

247moms.com

247moms.com

WIN: Truthbrush Bundle ~ Back to School Bash

Your child deserves a great smile, self-confidence, and lifelong health. Oral health is the key to overall health and a bright smile is an irreplaceable asset. Truthbrush builds great brushing habits that will last a lifetime. Truthbrush is the first product to end the “did you brush” argument and help...
247moms.com

WIN: BrightSpark (3 month supply) ~ Back to School Bash

BrightSpark™ is a safe, effective, non-addictive natural remedy made of 100 percent homeopathic ingredients. Formulated by our team of experts in natural medicine, BrightSpark™; helps to temporarily relieve symptoms of attention problems including hyperactivity, distractibility and impulsiveness in children and adults. BrightSpark™ is a powerful homeopathic formulation for addressing hyperactive...
LIFESTYLE
247moms.com

WIN: Reading Eggs Subscription ~ Back to School Bash

Is the multi-award-winning learning program that helps children learn to read. Based on scientific research and designed by experienced elementary teachers, it’s proven to help kids learn to read using interactive reading games, guided reading lessons, fun activities, and over 2,500 digital story books. Used by over 20 million children and over 91% of parents report a noticeable improvement in their child’s reading skills after using Reading Eggs.
Fontana Herald News

Lewis Library will hold 'Superhero' events on Facebook and Zoom

Libraries in San Bernardino County, including the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana, are inviting residents to join on Facebook and Zoom for three “Superhero” events. Participants can enjoy arts and crafts and a special superhero training with Captain Marvel and Captain America on Zoom. • On Tuesday, Sept....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
247moms.com

WIN: Math Escape Room Experience ~ Back to School Bash

Do you want your child to develop a love for Math? Then check out Math Escape Rooms by 1on1Math. In this live online class of just 1 to 5 learners per class, the kids play a fun & original Math game called Math Escape Room. It’s extremely personalized & the math problems are adapted to your child’s current Math level by the professional Math teacher running the class. The kids work together to find the clues, solve the Math problems, crack the codes, and escape the room before time runs out! It’s an absolute blast for the kids and parents everywhere are raving about the results they’re seeing in their kids.
EDUCATION
247moms.com

WIN: Momenta 11″ x 14.5″ Little Yellow Bicycle Dry-Erase Whiteboard ~ Back to School Bash

Take notes, doodle or draw on this handy dry erase binder board. Then erase and start again! When folded, it tucks neatly inside a standard 3 hole binder, and when expanded, the writing surface extends to almost 15” wide. One dry erase marker is included, with an eraser on the cap and there’s a handy loop on the outside of the board to hold it in place.
WITF

WITF Celebrates Back to School with Free Drive-In Wild Kratts Movie Event

Cinch bags with fun activities will be distributed to kindergarten through fifth grade students, while supplies last. Harrisburg, PA– WITF invites students and their families to celebrate back to school at the free event “Ready Set Go Kindergarten and Friends” to watch “Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs” on Friday, September 24 at the Cumberland Drive-In Theatre. WITF will distribute cinch bags with a book and fun activities to students, while supplies last. Kindergartners will receive the book “Kindergarten, Here I Come!” and first through fifth graders will receive the bilingual edition of “Curious George Home Run.”
HARRISBURG, PA
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Mother-of-four who proudly posted that she was 'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccainated' dies of COVID-19 at age 40

A California mother-of-four who was outspoken against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses. In screenshots taken from Facebook, family members say she lost her battle against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
CBS Boston

Two Towns In Massachusetts, New Hampshire Make List Of ‘Best Places To Live’

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — New England can claim two spots on a new list of the top places to live in the United States. Money Magazine is out with “The 50 Best Places To Live” for 2021, and a pair of communities from Massachusetts and New Hampshire are recognized. Salem, New Hampshire is 44th on the list. The lack of earned income, sales or estate tax is one of the appeals, according to the magazine. Salem is also home to Canobie Lake Park, the Mall at Rockingham Park and “America’s Stonehenge.” Canobie Lake Park (WBZ-TV) Coming in just behind at No. 46 is Westford, Massachusetts. “With a picturesque center that absolutely begs for residents to take a stroll, this New England town combines colonial architecture with a serene backdrop of apple orchards and ponds,” Money writes. The Nashoba Valley ski area and 2,000 acres of conservation land are also a draw for those that enjoy the outdoors. Money says its ranking “highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.” The top three places to live were Chanhassen, Minnesota; Carmel, Indiana; and Franklin, Tennessee. Click here to see the full list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

