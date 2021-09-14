CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Watch Your Favorite Movies Outside At Nashville’s Iconic Bicentennial Park With Nightlight 615

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Nashville
Only In Nashville
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to community-centric events and “cool” date night opportunities, Nashville is one of the best cities in Tennessee to add to your list. Known for its historic magnanimity, Bicentennial Park is located just outside of the city’s downtown sector and plays host to NightLight 615, an outdoor movie experience that’s garnered rave reviews […] The post Watch Your Favorite Movies Outside At Nashville’s Iconic Bicentennial Park With Nightlight 615 appeared first on Only In Your State.

www.onlyinyourstate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Nashville

You’ll Want To Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip Around Nashville This Year

Autumn in the south is a whole new ballgame. It’s a place where the wildly kind folk of Nashville bust out all their favorite fall decor, baking up a storm with local apples and pumpkins, giving their homes the effervescent smell of cinnamon and sugar. If you’re looking to get into the fall spirit (without […] The post You’ll Want To Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip Around Nashville This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Nashville

A Mysterious Woodland Trail Near Nashville Will Take You To A Hidden Lake

When the weather gets chillier it tends to be a lot more difficult to get out of the house and into the great outdoors, but shorter stretches of good weather mean shorter hikes and there’s something special about the beauty of Hidden Lake Double Loop. Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, in the beautiful Harpeth […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail Near Nashville Will Take You To A Hidden Lake appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Nashville

The Remarkable Bridge Near Nashville That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once

There is beauty to be found everywhere in the state of Tennessee, but most of the time visitors and locals are busy taking in the natural profundity of the Volunteer State. The mountains are beautiful and the valleys are lush, but there are a few man-made elements that really can leave a mark. The Natchez […] The post The Remarkable Bridge Near Nashville That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Nashville

Locals And Visitors Alike Are Lining Up Around The Block For The Tacos From Yayo’s OMG Taco Truck In Nashville

If you find yourself in search of a taco, then you want to make sure that your cravings are sated in a way that keeps you happy and delightfully full. Here in Nashville, there are so many options it may seem a bit overwhelming, but we have one answer for you: Yayo’s OMG. The OMG […] The post Locals And Visitors Alike Are Lining Up Around The Block For The Tacos From Yayo’s OMG Taco Truck In Nashville appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Only In Nashville

The Downtown Views From FGL House In Nashville Are As Praiseworthy As The Food

If you’re looking for a fun restaurant with amazing views and delicious food, head to FGL House when you’re in Nashville, Tennessee. As one of the most well-known restaurants in the city, FGL House has one of the biggest rooftops, called “The Cruise,” for you to enjoy views of downtown Nashville. FGL House is so […] The post The Downtown Views From FGL House In Nashville Are As Praiseworthy As The Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Nashville

Enjoy Chinese Street Food Without Leaving Nashville When You Visit Hawkers Asian Street Food

Nashville is known for its quirky southern-inspired meal options and breakout taco hot spots and upscale eateries, but when it comes to Asian street food? Hawkers Asian Street Fare in East Nashville comes in first every time. Learn more about this colorful establishment below, and maybe try to keep your mouth from watering when you […] The post Enjoy Chinese Street Food Without Leaving Nashville When You Visit Hawkers Asian Street Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Nashville

Only In Nashville

203
Followers
137
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Nashville is for people who LOVE our beautiful city.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy