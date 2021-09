Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is currently going through pregame warmups ahead of the Bulldogs’ meeting with UAB, according to Reggie Chatman Jr. of 11Alive News in Atlanta. The Bulldogs team has been ravaged by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak since last weeks win over Clemson, but the star quarterback is hoping to get on the field. It remains unclear whether he will be able to play in the game.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO