CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Prices Are Still Going Up, But Not As Dramatically As Prior Months

By Scott Horsley
wamc.org
 6 days ago

HORSLEY: (Laughter). CHANG: Is this good or not so good? I mean, like, just what is this inflation measure telling us?. HORSLEY: Well, do you want the good news or the bad news?. CHANG: I want it all. HORSLEY: The bad news is it's still costing more to put gas...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Homebuilders Worry About Affordability Even After Lumber Prices Drop

Homebuilders’ sentiments are at a fresh high after the price of lumber fell sharply, but there are still concerns about whether newly built homes will remain affordable enough for possible buyers. On Monday, new results were released by the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Used Car Prices Fall In August But Are Still Up 32% From A Year Ago

Used cars prices dropped in August for the first time in seven months after seven months in which they skyrocketed compared to 2020. Figures from the Labor Department reveal that prices slipped by 1.4 per cent last month, posting the first decline since January. However, used car prices are still up 31.9 per cent from 12 months ago and as the global chip shortage continues to wreak havoc on the production of new vehicles resulting in supply not keeping up with demand in many cases, may remain high for quite some time.
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Here's why your food prices keep going up

Before the pandemic, most people didn't think much about where food came from, how much it traveled or how it was assembled. Certain industry phrases have underscored rising grocery bills over the past 18 months. "Turbulence and volatility." "Unprecedented times." But one of the biggies is "supply-chain disruption." Food producers...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#Used Cars#Americans#Rsm#Oxford Economics#The Federal Reserve Bank#Macropolicy Perspectives#Calexico Song#Wash#Copyright Npr
Axios

Producer prices are still moving up as inflation concerns linger

Producer prices increased by more than expected in August, a reminder that inflation pressures continue to linger in the economy. Why it matters: Producer prices reflect what businesses pay for the materials that go into the goods they eventually sell to their customers. While businesses will make an effort to absorb some of those higher costs, they'll pass some of the costs on through consumer price hikes.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation is once again becoming a potential concern in the U.S., according to some economists. This is due in part to accelerated job growth, new stimulus packages, and the rising price of fuel.   There is a worry, additionally, that interest rates will increase, which could make daily life more expensive, curtail spending, and slow […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ncconstructionnews.com

Monthly construction input prices inch lower in August, but are still elevated year over year, says ABC

Construction input prices declined 0.6% in August compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released Sept. 10. Nonresidential construction input prices fell 0.4% for the month.Despite the monthly decline, construction input prices are still 20.8% higher relative to a year ago. Nonresidential construction input prices expanded 21.6% during that period. The price of natural gas has experienced the largest year-over-year increase, rising 132.2%, followed by the aggregate price of steel mill products, which increased 123.1%. Iron and steel prices have nearly doubled over the past year, increasing 95.2%. The prices of unprocessed energy materials and crude petroleum were also up, rising 79.2% and 74.8%, respectively.
CONSTRUCTION
ICIS Chemical Business

August IPEX up 2% month on month on rising US Gulf and Europe prices

LONDON (ICIS)--The ICIS Petrochemical Index (IPEX) rose by 1.95% month on month in August, tracking price increases seen in most major petrochemicals and plastics markets in the US Gulf and Europe. Prices in northeast Asia were largely stable, up by only 0.3% . Values in the US Gulf registered the...
MARKETS
WTAX

Coffee prices are about to go up

Coffee drinkers may be in for a rude awakening as production costs have hit a seven-year-high. Bad weather has hit supplies from Brazil, the worlds largest producer, protests in Columbia have disrupted shipments, and a shortage of shipping containers in South East Asia is also causing delays. Experts predict that supermarket prices are the most likely to increase. (The Sun)
FOOD & DRINKS
WIBC.com

Why Gas Prices Are Going Up in Indiana

STATE WIDE–Gas prices in Indiana were expected to shoot up Tuesday afternoon, to as high as $3.25 per gallon for the state average. Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, attributes the sudden jump in price to “price cycling”. “Prices have been going down really since the beginning of September....
INDIANA STATE
CNBC

Why food prices are rising in the United States

The Covid-19 pandemic sent food prices skyrocketing amid a slew of supply chain disruptions, but food costs have been steadily rising over the past five years. The rise in prices can have serious consequences for the most vulnerable Americans. According to the USDA, 13.8 million Americans qualified as food insecure in 2020. Here's how much food prices have risen, what's driving the increase and how businesses and policymakers can fix it.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

China Aug nickel, lithium output up from prior month - Antaike

Sept 10 (Reuters) - China's refined nickel output in August rose 7.6% from the previous month as top producer Jinchuan Group ramped up supply after maintenance, while production of lithium chemicals also increased, state-backed research house Antaike said on Friday. Refined nickel output was 13,317 tonnes last month, which was...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy