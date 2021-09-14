Prices Are Still Going Up, But Not As Dramatically As Prior Months

Construction input prices declined 0.6% in August compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released Sept. 10. Nonresidential construction input prices fell 0.4% for the month.Despite the monthly decline, construction input prices are still 20.8% higher relative to a year ago. Nonresidential construction input prices expanded 21.6% during that period. The price of natural gas has experienced the largest year-over-year increase, rising 132.2%, followed by the aggregate price of steel mill products, which increased 123.1%. Iron and steel prices have nearly doubled over the past year, increasing 95.2%. The prices of unprocessed energy materials and crude petroleum were also up, rising 79.2% and 74.8%, respectively.
