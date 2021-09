Two fifth-place finishes for the Clarke boys cross country highlighted their week. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Colfax-Mingo, Ethan Domina was the first Clarke runner to finish. He came in 11th at 19:30. He was the first to get the team’s 147 points. Following him were: Calhound Lundquist, 14th, 19:37; Steven Hiatt, 32, 21:04; Micah Domina, 38, 21:20; Cooper Bahls, 38, 21:20; Nathaniel Bishop, 46, 22:20; DeVante Caldwell, 49, 22:41.