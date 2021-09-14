CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Wasilla returns to mask requirement in city buildings

By Tim Rockey Frontiersman.com
Frontiersman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASILLA — The Wasilla City Council hosted Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink for an update on COVID-19 in Alaska at their meeting on Monday. Zink participated telephonically and responded to a broad range of questions from the council about vaccines, masks, and other metrics used to track the spread of COVID-19 in Alaska. As of September 7, all persons entering city of Wasilla buildings are required to wear a mask.

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda#Heart Attacks#Alaska#Public Health#Wasilla#The Wasilla City Council#Covid#Intensive Care Unit#Icu
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy