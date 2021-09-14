Wasilla returns to mask requirement in city buildings
WASILLA — The Wasilla City Council hosted Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink for an update on COVID-19 in Alaska at their meeting on Monday. Zink participated telephonically and responded to a broad range of questions from the council about vaccines, masks, and other metrics used to track the spread of COVID-19 in Alaska. As of September 7, all persons entering city of Wasilla buildings are required to wear a mask.www.frontiersman.com
