CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Alaska Army National Guard soldier reflects on her 9/11 experience

By Jacob Mann Frontiersman.com
Frontiersman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON— The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 conjures a lot of memories from a lot of different people. Alaska Army National Guard Master Sgt. Melissa Branch was near the Pentagon that fateful day. Her reflections were shared through a recent press release that indicated that she was serving as a chaplain’s assistant for the 14th Chaplain of the Marine Corps at the time. She said that she started her day like any other.

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Army National Guard Deploys

The mission never ends for our troops in the Idaho National Guard. The Guard's mission is to protect Idahoans at home and abroad. Throughout the year, Idaho troops are deployed throughout the world. Governor Little has recently activated the Guard to help fight Covid in Idaho. Now another unit from...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Marietta Daily Journal

National Guard transformed to frontline warriors by 9/11 attacks

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, no military service has undergone more of a transformation than the U.S. National Guard. The force of 440,000 soldiers and aviators — once seen by some as “weekend warriors” because of their requirement to drill one weekend a month — is now a seamless part of U.S. military missions, according to the Guard’s top uniformed officer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#The Marine Corps#Pentagon#The World Trade Center#The Navy Annex#Marines#The Alaska National Guard
azpbs.org

United States Army veteran reflects on the 20th anniversary of 9-11

Phoenix native Zack Kreisheimer served two deployments in Afghanistan as a combat medic in the U.S. Army. He’s also a close family friend of Gary Bird, from Arizona, who died on 9-11. Horizonte’s Jose Cardenas spoke with Kreisheimer about the friend he lost in the terrorist attacks. Kreisheimer served in...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
stardem.com

Shore senator reflects on 9/11 experience at Pentagon

OCEAN CITY — An Eastern Shore state lawmaker who was working in the Pentagon on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, reminisced in a recent interview about her experience on that fateful day in American history. Mary Beth Carozza, who represents District 38 as the State Senator, was serving as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNT-TV

Future soldier reflects on 9/11 ahead of swearing-in and memorial

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Ahead of Saturday’s events leading to the 20th anniversary 9/11 Memorial at the Summit Bechtel Family Reserve, we spoke with the organizers of the ceremony. From a moment of silence, to the swearing-in of future soldiers, a national call to action, and more. Saturday’s memorial service...
FESTIVAL
hawaiipublicradio.org

Retired Army Colonel Recounts Her Day at the Pentagon on 9/11, and the Aftermath

Debra Lewis was working at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. A Hilo resident and retired Army colonel, Lewis remembers her experience inside the Pentagon after a plane crashed into the building 20 years ago. Also a commander for the State of Hawaiʻi Veterans of Foreign Wars, she served in the military for 34 years and has lived on Hawai'i Island for the last nine. She’s an author and has been an instructor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
HILO, HI
NEWS10 ABC

National Guard troops remember 9/11 aftermath

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 2,977 American flags are displayed at the National Guard Headquarters in Latham to represent the innocent lives that were lost on September 11th, 2001. Some National Guard members shared their experiences when they traveled to New York City on 9/11. “It altered my life…it altered my...
LATHAM, NY
hometownsource.com

20 years on, local soldiers reflect on 9/11 and Afghanistan

As the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, approaches, three members of the Princeton VFW reflected on the attacks and their experiences during the war in Afghanistan. Jim Pagel joined the Army Reserves in 1981. A few years later he switched to the National Guard and...
PRINCETON, MN
wuwf.org

Army Vet Reflects On 9/11: 'Was It All For Nothing?'

Tabitha Nichols was sitting in her 10th grade algebra class when she first heard of the Sept. 11 attacks. “It was surreal,” she said. “It felt like someone had broken into our home. I was in shock just sitting there watching the TV.”. Sixteen months later, Nichols, just 17, signed...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy