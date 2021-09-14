Alaska Army National Guard soldier reflects on her 9/11 experience
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON— The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 conjures a lot of memories from a lot of different people. Alaska Army National Guard Master Sgt. Melissa Branch was near the Pentagon that fateful day. Her reflections were shared through a recent press release that indicated that she was serving as a chaplain’s assistant for the 14th Chaplain of the Marine Corps at the time. She said that she started her day like any other.www.frontiersman.com
