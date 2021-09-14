Sharon Parker Atkinson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSharon Parker Atkinson, age 73 of Gallatin, passed away August 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Sharon was born on January 3, 1948 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Edward Hugh Kirk and the late Neva Ruth Dickey Kirk. She is survived by her husband, Dan Atkinson; children, Christopher Parker and Tammy Matthews; grandchildren, Johnathan Matthews and Kelsey Matthews; great-grandchildren, Bentley Davenport, Elisabeth Davenport and Malakia Trull. Sharon was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she loved all animals and always gave them a loving home.

