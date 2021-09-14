CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallatin, TN

Mark Willis “Captain Mark” Hunter

hendersonvillestandard.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Willis “Captain Mark” Hunter, age 57 of Gallatin, passed away August 27, 2021. Mark was born on September 23, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee to his parents, Dwayne and Elsie Hunter. He is survived by his parents, Dwayne and Elsie; siblings, Kim Hunter Mimms (Terry) and Jeff Hunter (Tonya); niece, Cori Beaird (Eli), nephew, Blake Hunter (Savanna) and niece, Hunter Houston; great-nephew and niece, Edwin and Davey Beard; great niece, Bristol Hunter; great niece and nephew, Oakley Raper and Rylan Raper; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

www.hendersonvillestandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Paris, TN
City
Cottage Grove, TN
State
Tennessee State
Gallatin, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
The Associated Press

US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the...
POTUS
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Hunter
Person
Hunter
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy