How Carmelo Anthony almost traded hoops for homers
The NBA's 10th all-time leading scorer didn't expect to make it as a pro in his younger days. On Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony, who will play out his 18th NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, reflected on his path to the league on NBC's 3rd Hour of Today. The 2012-13 scoring champion joined the show to discuss the release of his memoir "Where Tomorrow's Aren't Promised," which detailed Anthony's upbringing in the housing projects of Red Hook and Baltimore.www.chatsports.com
