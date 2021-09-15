How Carmelo Anthony almost traded hoops for homers

When you see that Carmelo Anthony averaged 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 39.9 percent shooting from deep throughout the past two seasons with the Trail Blazers, you probably find it hard to imagine that he had so much trouble finding a home in the first place. But that was the case prior to his bounce-back stint in Portland, and he's reaping the benefits of his hard work and his consistent production now.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO