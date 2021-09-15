Local roundup: Oak Grove wins MPC golf match

ASHEBORO — Ledford’s Madi Flynt was medalist while Oak Grove took first as a team in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls golf match at Asheboro Municipal Golf Course.

Oak Grove won with a 130 team score, beating second-place Asheboro with a 150. Ledford was fourth with a 184.

Ella Ott shot a 38 while Camille Lambert had a 42 to lead Oak Grove.

Flynt — carding the program’s first hole-in-one on the fifth hole — shot a 47 to lead Ledford, which also got counting scores from Isabel Farfan (68) and Kaylen McDow (69).

AT BRYAN PARK

GREENSBORO — Ragsdale took fifth and Southwest Guilford was sixth in Monday’s Metro 4A Conference girls golf match at Bryan Park.

Northwest Guilford won with a 115 — ahead of second-place Northern Guilford with a 123. Ragsdale was fifth with a 190, followed by Southwest in sixth with a 194.

Miriam Cash shot a 60 to lead Southwest, which also got counting scores from Rachel Wagner (66) and Elena Perko (68).

AT SALEM GLEN

CLEMMONS — Glenn finished fifth in Monday’s Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls golf match at Salem Glen Country Club.

Reagan won with a 99, counting three under-par scores, to beat second-place West Forsyth with a 113. Glenn was fifth with a 182.

TENNIS

SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Northwest Guilford edged Southwest Guilford 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Southwest.

Audrey Serb and Tran Nguyen won in singles for the Cowgirls (4-5 overall, 3- 4 conference). Nguyen/Grace Parsons and Serb/Anna McGinnis won in doubles.

LEDFORD, OAK GROVE

WALLBURG — Ledford rolled past rival Oak Grove 8-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Monday at Ledford.

Kayleigh Batcheck, Abby Dunbar, Brea White, Karli Shoaf and Addison Sage won in singles for the Panthers (4-1 overall, 2-1 MPC). Mila Riggsbee/Dunbar, Batcheck/White and Karli Shoaf/Sage won in doubles.

Marlie Stephenson won in singles for the Grizzlies (1-3, 1-2).

RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Ragsdale defeated Western Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Western.

Lexi Honeycutt, Ella Perez, Caroline Mott, Cameron Wright and Emma McNamara won in singles for the Tigers (5-4 overall, 3-3 conference). Honeycutt/Mott and Wright/Ava Tracy won in doubles.

WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE

TRINITY — Wheatmore beat Providence Grove 5-4 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Monday at Wheatmore.

The Warriors improved to 4-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — West Davidson topped East Davidson 6-3 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Monday at East.

Alexa Williams and Hannah Haller won in singles for the Golden Eagles (3-5 overall, 3-2 conference). Nikki Beal/Calysa Comer won in doubles.

GLENN, DAVIE COUNTY

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn lost 9-0 against Davie County in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Glenn.

The Ladycats dropped to 0-4 both overall and in the conference.

SOCCERBISHOP McGUINNESS, C. DAVIDSON

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness shut out Central Davidson 4-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Bishop.

Ethan Connor had two goals and one assist to lead the Villains (2-5). Harrison Satterfield added a goal and an assist, while Majol Chom had a goal and Oscar Del Rio had an assist.

Luke Andress and West Graham combined for the win in goal.

NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY, WOODS CHARTER

CHAPEL HILL — NC Leadership Academy shut out Woods Charter 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Woods Charter.

Cade Shoemaker scored two goals for NCLA, which led 2-0 at halftime. David Truhe added a goal, while Anakin Leister had an assist.

GLENN, PARKLAND

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn tied Parkland 1-1 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Monday at Glenn.

Jose Benitez scored off an assist by Randy Avila-Salinas for the Bobcats (2-4-2 overall, 0-0-1 CPC). Aldo Gonzalez and Sammy Arreaza split time in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

BISHOP McGUINNESS, McMICHAEL

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness lost 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-17 against McMichael in nonconference volleyball Monday at Bishop.

Chrisbel Alcantara had 15 kills to lead the Villains (5-2). Jeanna Hauk added 22 assists, six kills and 13 digs, while Emma Briody had 13 digs and two aces.

EAST DAVIDSON, TRINITY

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated Trinity 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18 in nonconference volleyball Monday at East.

Lyndsay Reid had 21 kills, 23 digs and seven aces to lead the Golden Eagles (5-2). Callie Warrick added eight kills, while Kaitlyn Wallace had six kills, 16 assists and three aces. Kara Mahan had 24 assists and 13 digs.

Gracie Ballard had 17 kills and 16 digs for the Bulldogs (4-6). Kaitlyn McCoy added 11 kills, five aces and four blocks, and Sarabeth Johnson had 10 kills and 12 digs. Leah Ballard had 18 digs. Madison Burgiss had 26 assists.

GLENN, PARKLAND/GREENSBORO HS

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn won a pair of matches Monday at Glenn — beating Parkland 3-0 in a Central Piedmont 4A Conference match and Greensboro Homeschool 3-2 in a nonconference match.

The Ladycats improved to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER

HP CHRISTIAN, IHM

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian defeated visiting Immaculate Heart of Mary 7-1 in boys soccer Monday.

Owen Justice scored four goals to lead the Cougars (5-1), while Chris Jones, Caleb Boggess and Samuel Kinraw each had one. Rey Cheng, Bernard Boateng and Cal Persiani each had an assist.