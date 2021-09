The Los Angeles Lakers have traded away another player that had the potential to be one of the few returning players from last season, as the team traded Marc Gasol, a second-round pick, and cash to the Memphis Grizzlies late last week. The move seemed to be a subsequent decision from the DeAndre Jordan signing, as the team would have been carrying three centers on the roster if they did not trade Gasol. The team has not done that since LeBron James came into the fold prior to the 2018-19 season.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO