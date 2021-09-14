CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, CATHY BUSSEWITZ, COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Courier News
 6 days ago

COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, erasing months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements. The cases — driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to getting...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

CNN’s Jake Tapper tells Mississippi governor his state is second in world after Peru for Covid deaths

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed the governor of Mississippi regarding the rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths in his state and what his administration was doing to address the most recent surge of the virus during an interview on State of the Union.As the two talked on Sunday, Mr Tapper repeatedly questioned Mr Reeves about what specific measures beyond spreading messages of personal choice and responsibility the state of Mississippi was doing to protect its residents from the Delta variant of Covid-19, which is spreading rapidly in parts of the US, and in particular in communities where vaccination rates are low."If...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a 'new Cold war': US official

President Joe Biden will push back against the idea that the United States is plunging into a new Cold War with key rivals in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, a senior official said Monday. "President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocks.
U.S. POLITICS
Courier News

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did – approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Covid death toll in US surpasses that of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

Deaths related to Covid-19 in America have surpassed the toll of the 1918 influenza pandemic that killed 675,000 people, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.US recorded over 676,000 deaths since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, crossing the estimated 675,000 deaths from last century's influenza pandemic.Ravaged by the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, the country is now reporting at least 2,000 deaths a day on average, the highest since March 2021.States such as Florida, Texas, California, Mississippi and Alabama have reported the most number of Covid-related deaths so far.The overwhelming...
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country.But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers warn it will take them weeks to ramp up production, after scaling it back amid plummeting demand over the summer.The latest shortage is another painful reminder that the U.S. has yet to successfully manage its COVID-19 testing arsenal, let alone deploy it in the type of systematic way needed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Wiping#Americans
Courier News

The Latest: Arizona reports more deaths, fewer virus cases

PHOENIX — Arizona reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths for the second time since February. The 108 confirmed deaths and 2,742 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday. Hospitalizations dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks, with 1,981 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds on Friday. That’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
suncoastnews.com

COVID-19 cases decrease in Florida: Death toll climbs to 48,772

For the second week in a row, the Florida Department of Health reported fewer new COVID-19 cases; however, the opposite is true for deaths with an increase of nearly 2,500 for the week of Sept. 3-9. DOH reported 100,012 new cases, or 14,287 a day, for the week bringing the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Fremont Tribune

Upward climb of area COVID-19 cases slows some

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district. The health department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, reported Wednesday there have been 193 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days (a weekly increase of 25 cases), and 345 cases in the past 14 days.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
The Independent

Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines

President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.All foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the U.S., as well as on their return.Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said. The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom European Union China, India and other countries.Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy