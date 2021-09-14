Contrary to Expectations, Study Finds Primate Neurons Have Fewer Synapses Than Mice in Visual Cortex

Maintaining appropriate levels of fear memory specificity is crucial for individual’s survival and mental health, whereas overgeneralized fear commonly occurs in neuropsychiatric disorders, including posttraumatic stress disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. However, the molecular mechanisms regulating fear memory specificity remain poorly understood. The medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is considered as a key brain region in fear memory regulation. Previous transcriptomic studies have identified that plexin-A1, a transmembrane receptor critical for axon development, was downregulated in the mPFC after fear memory training. In this study, we identified that learning-induced downregulation of the mRNA and protein levels of plexin-A1 specifically occurred in the inhibitory but not excitatory neurons in the infralimbic cortex (IL) of mPFC. Further studies of plexin-A1 by virus-mediated over-expression of functional mutants selectively in the IL inhibitory neurons revealed the critical roles of plexin-A1 for regulating memory specificity and anxiety. Moreover, our findings revealed that plexin-A1 regulated the distribution of glutamic acid decarboxylase 67, a GABA synthetase, which in turn modulated the activity of IL and its downstream brain regions. Collectively, our findings elucidate the molecular modifier of IL inhibitory neurons in regulating memory specificity and anxiety, and provide candidates for developing therapeutic strategies for the prevention or treatment of a series of fear generalization-related neuropsychiatric disorders.

