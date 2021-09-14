CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contrary to Expectations, Study Finds Primate Neurons Have Fewer Synapses Than Mice in Visual Cortex

biospace.com
 9 days ago

LEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Primates are generally considered smarter than mice. But in a surprising finding, neuroscience researchers at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory have discovered that mice actually have more synapses connecting the neurons in their brains. In a study comparing the brains of macaques and mice...

IN THIS ARTICLE
SCIENCE

