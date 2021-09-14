CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS seeks leads in teen’s 1988 cold case killing

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1988 cold case homicide of 15-year-old Michael Flores, of Cameron County. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is now offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Ranger cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

bluebonnetnews.com

