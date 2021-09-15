CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Larry Elder joining the recall race was the best thing that could've happened to Newsom

By George Skelton
Napa Valley Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen radio talk show host Larry Elder leaped into the California gubernatorial recall race, it couldn't have worked out better — for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Elder carried with him three decades of provocative right-wing rhetoric that Newsom turned into a scary wake-up alarm for snoozing Democrats. It jarred them into voting against Newsom's ouster out of fear that Elder would replace him as governor.

napavalleyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
MercuryNews

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children test positive for Covid-19

Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s four children have tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement Friday. “Yesterday, two of the Governor’s children tested positive for Covid-19,” said spokesperson Erin Mellon. “The family is following all COVID protocols.”. The Democratic governor, his wife and their two other...
SCIENCE
cbslocal.com

Analysis: Newsom Landslide Provides Little Reassurance for Democrats in 2022

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Democrats crushed Republicans in Tuesday’s California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom’s overwhelming victory left little doubt that California is a deeply blue state and a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate like Larry Elder doesn’t come close to fitting the bill for the type of Republican the GOP needs to run in order to win in the Golden State.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Napa Valley Register

Dan Walters: Are recall system changes reforms or power grab?

Could Gavin Newsom be the last California governor to face a recall election?. Even as election officials continue counting the votes for and against Newsom, critics of California’s recall system contend that it’s too easy to put a recall on the ballot and too easy for an unqualified candidate to become governor with only a relative handful of votes.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Stephen Colbert Blasts Costly California Recall Election: ‘Emmy Winner for Best Comedy Could Soon Be The Marvelous Mrs. Larry Elder’

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made a mockery of California’s gubernatorial recall election, while presenting the award for supporting actress in a drama at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Prior to announcing the real award, Colbert quipped that he first had “the results of the special recall election for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
George Skelton
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Larry Elder tried his own Big Lie. He did Democrats — and democracy — a favor.

Will Wilkinson publishes the Model Citizen newsletter. He is a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute. This week, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom crushed the bid to oust him from office by a roughly 27-percentage-point, 2.5 million-vote margin, with around three-quarters of votes counted as of Wednesday. Unseating Newsom was unlikely. But that didn’t stop Republican Larry Elder — the hard-right radio personality who emerged as Newsom’s leading challenger — from trying to preemptively delegitimize the result with intimations of voter fraud.
POLITICS
leedaily.com

California Recall Vote 2021: Gavin Newsom Challenged By Larry Elder

Now two days left to go before California’s gubernatorial recall election. And with the increasing craze the current governor’s team and his opponent, Larry Elder, have already shown us some indication that they’re ready for legal challenges. In a recent interview with ABC News on Saturday, Elder was asked continuously...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Political Data Inc#Democratic#Igs
Curbed

Post-Recall, Gavin Newsom’s Next Big Win Is Against NIMBYs

What does the governor of the world’s fifth-largest economy do the day after handily swatting down a recall campaign? He signs two bills — Senate Bill 9 and Senate Bill 10 — effectively ending the century of catastrophic land-use practices that single-family zoning has wrought upon California. As incoming ballots...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

California’s recall election makes it abundantly clear: Trump is lying about election fraud

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landslide victory in Tuesday’s recall election was unsurprising to anyone with a cursory knowledge of the state’s voting habits. The preliminary results also starkly rebuke former president Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated pre-election charge that the vote was rigged. Trump, as usual, provides no evidence that anything was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

Larry Elder Announces He’s “Detected Fraud” in California Recall Vote Results, Which Don’t Yet Exist

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, which incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to win. His leading Republican opponent is a conservative talk-show host named Larry Elder who has been endorsed by a number of the party’s most nationally prominent right-wing figures and is campaigning against vaccine mandates. (In July, Elder hosted a self-identified doctor from Texas, “Kathy,” on his radio show. She suggested Bill Gates may be using the vaccine to control minority populations and said that COVID-19 can be treated with, among other things, hydrogen peroxide and the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy