Larry Elder joining the recall race was the best thing that could've happened to Newsom
When radio talk show host Larry Elder leaped into the California gubernatorial recall race, it couldn't have worked out better — for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Elder carried with him three decades of provocative right-wing rhetoric that Newsom turned into a scary wake-up alarm for snoozing Democrats. It jarred them into voting against Newsom's ouster out of fear that Elder would replace him as governor.napavalleyregister.com
