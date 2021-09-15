How to face the ball and play Intense-D in NBA 2K22

Facing the ball is something that new players should get accustomed to using in NBA 2K22. The reason why is simple: at some point, you’re going to be on defense. While you are in your end of the court, facing the ball will allow you to better contest the shot. And on offense, facing the ball can help you successfully receive a pass. This is all a part of playing what’s known as Intense-D in NBA 2K22. How do you do this in NBA 2K22? Let’s go over what you have to do.