Music

IRIS: Singing and dreaming

By Carla Roberts Iris
 7 days ago

“Beside the garden wall, when stars are bright, you are in my arms. The nightingale sings his fairytale … of paradise, where roses grew … ”. You may or may not recognize the above words as written by Mitchell Parish in 1929, to be sung to music written by composer Hoagy Carmichael in 1927. But if you haven’t, do give yourself a treat. Run over to you-know-what-tube, do a search and enjoy a complex melody, wistful words and gorgeous accompaniment, usually by a piano.

