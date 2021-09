On Sept. 11, I was one of many in attendance at Napa's 9/11 memorial event. The entire event was fitting, gracious, emotionally sad, and uplifting. The underlying messages, (which I internalized) of each speaker, conveyed a collective regret that our country's citizens are not as united as we were 20 years ago, and a collective mandate challenging each of us to do something to unite us instead of dividing us.