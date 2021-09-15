CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obrian scores 2 goals, helps FC Dallas tie NYCFC 3-3

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored two goals to help FC Dallas tie New York City FC 3-3. Dallas has only lost one of its last six away matches — with three draws. New York City had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. The seven-match run was a club record. Dallas’ only lead came in the fourth minute when Obrian took advantage of a defensive mistake and easily sent it into the back of the net from close range. Dallas tied it at 2 in the 63rd when Jesus Ferreira ran past the defense for Ricardo Pepi’s through ball and sent goalkeeper Sean Johnson diving the wrong way. Obrian tied it at 3 by sending a shot from the corner of the 6-yard box off the hand of Johnson.

