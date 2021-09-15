CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choi and Lowe HR, Rays beat Jays 2-0 to reach 90-win mark

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter. Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and the Tampa Bay Rays became the first AL team to reach 90 wins by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. After losing four of their previous five, the East-leading Rays hit the 90-win mark for the eighth time — all in the past 14 seasons. Tampa Bay stopped a two-game losing streak. The Rays have not lost three in a row since July 25-28.

