Berry scores in 88th minute, Crew beat Red Bulls 2-1

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe and Miguel Berry scored 14 minutes apart late in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1. Columbus had lost eight of its last nine, including two straight defeats. New York is winless in nine straight visits to Columbus, including the playoffs. New York’s last win at the Crew was a 2-1 victory in 2015. Nagbe headed in a rebound in the 74th to tie it at 1. Berry had a rebound fall to feet at the back post and he got past his defender to send it by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel in the 88th.

