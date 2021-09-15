CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa County, WI

Inaugural scholarships awarded to Iowa County Master Showman participants

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINERAL POINT – Iowa County youth Joey Robinson and Julia Searls finished one and two following in the Iowa County Master Showman contest. Senior showmen from the beef, dairy, goat, sheep and swine projects competed for the honors during the 7th annual Iowa County Master Showman Contest at the Iowa County Fair on Labor Day weekend.

www.wisfarmer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecounty.me

Three County students are scholarship finalists

EVANSTON, Illinois — Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The list includes three from Aroostook County. From Houlton, homeschooled student Simon P. Babcock earned the honor, and from the Maine School of Science and...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
nowdecatur.com

University of Illinois Extension names two Macon County Master Gardeners state award winners

September 8, 2021 – University of Illinois Extension’s State Master Gardener Program has named two Macon County Master Gardeners and a Macon County Master Gardener teamwork project as state award winners. The winners will be recognized on September 10 during the virtual awards ceremony that will feature a video showcase of the winning teamwork projects and educational guest speakers.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Navasota Examiner

Planters Masonic Lodge awards scholarships

Courtesy photo: Planters Masonic Lodge #147 continued its tradition of awarding scholarships to deserving students in the area. This year three scholarships totaling $3,500 were given Friday, August 20. Worshipful Master Pro Tem Tom Jagielski made the presentations. Recipients are pictured left to right: Shelby Ackley, Kelly Portis and Ainsley Hale.
CHARITIES
Western Iowa Today

Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa Awards $57,250 to Six Nonprofits in Largest Grant Cycle; Elizabeth Smart to Keynote Inaugural Impact for Women Summit in October

(Southwest Iowa) – Pottawattamie County Community Foundation announced that the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa, an initiative of the Foundation, has awarded $57,250 in funding to six organizations during its latest-and-largest grant cycle. Grants to Applied Information Management Institute (AIM), FAMILY, Inc., Mills County Public Health, Neola Betterment Corporation, Project...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iowa County, WI
State
Iowa State
Iowa County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau announces Excellence in Ag finalists

Four individuals who excel in leadership and their involvement in agriculture have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Ag finalists and will compete in December for the top honor. The Excellence in Ag award recognizes members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program. “We have four outstanding...
AGRICULTURE
koxe.com

Masters Recognized by County Commissioners

At the beginning of their meeting Tuesday morning, Brown County Judge, Dr. Paul Lilly, and County Commissioners took time to recognize James Masters, Brown County Veteran Service Officer. He was recently awarded the Dan Garcia Achievement Award as the Veteran Service Officer of the Year for the State of Texas...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
roblawnews.com

Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship awarded to Abigail Hasewinkle

BRIDGEPORT — The Lawrence County 4-H Program has announced that Abigail Hasewinkle was recently awarded the Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship. The Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a high school senior or college freshman who is planning to continue their education at a community college or university. The recipient must be a member of the Lawrence County 4-H Program for the past two years and have exhibited at the 4-H show for the past two years. The scholarship is given by the Jarrod Stout family in remembrance of Jarrod.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#County Fairs#Swine#Mineral Point#Grace Link#Morgan Vondra
iastate.edu

Iowa 4-H Youth Participate in Shooting Sports State Competition

AMES, Iowa - Over 100 youth participated in the Iowa 4-H Shooting Sports State Competition on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Big Springs Shooting Range in Searsboro, Iowa. 4-H members explored the sport of shooting, hunting and sportsmanship skills at the state level, which consisted of six different disciplines: air rifle, shotgun, smallbore rifle, muzzleloader, archery and wildlife.
IOWA STATE
advantagenews.com

Madison County participates in nationwide cleanup

Saturday is “National Cleanup Day” and the Madison County Building and Zoning Department is hoping you will participate. Earlier this year, the department launched its Clean Communities program, and it continues to provide resource tool kits to individuals and groups, free of charge. And that, Building and Zoning Director Chris...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Daily Collegian

Nursing faculty awarded 2021 NLN Faculty Scholarship Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Abbygale Hackenberger, a Penn State Nese College of Nursing graduate student and full-time nursing instructor, has been awarded the 2021 NLN Foundation for Nursing Education Faculty Scholarship Award. The scholarship stems from the National League for Nursing’s Foundation Scholarship Awards Program, which seeks to support diverse...
EDUCATION
Fredericksburg Standard

EEA Chapter 1088 awards scholarship

After completing an intensive review process, including a written application and oral interview, Juan Pablo (JP) Hinckley was awarded the 2021 Ray Aviation Scholarship by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) local chapter 1088. Hinckley’s scholarship covers the full cost of securing a private pilot’s license (PPL). He was born in...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Arkansas Online

PULASKI COUNTY NOTEBOOK: 2 receive Robert L. Brack Music Scholarship Award

Two 2021 high school graduates have received the Robert L. Brack Music Scholarship Award. Tania Kelley, a recent graduate of Little Rock Central High School has received a $1,000 scholarship and is now enrolled at the University of Central Arkansas as a music major. Kelley has been an active vocal performer in Central Arkansas as she has performed at many school, church and community events. Robert Williams, a recent graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, has also received a $1,000 scholarship and is now enrolled at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro as a music major. Williams has distinguished himself as an outstanding musician and was most active in his high school and community. Williams excelled in both, choir and band at Clinton High, and was involved in several clubs in his school and participated in numerous community service projects.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
eastaurorany.com

Holland Graduate Awarded Safety Conference Scholarship

The Western New York Safety Conference, Inc., an organization focused on the reduction of injuries and illness in the workplace, has announced their annual scholarship award winner and details of their 2022 safety conference. Emily Zehnder of Glenwood, a graduate of Holland High School, is the recipient of the $1,500...
EDUCATION
andersonuniversity.edu

SCACPA Awards Scholarships to Business Students, Graduates

The South Carolina Association of CPA’s (SCACPA) awarded scholarships to four undergraduate students and two recent graduates of the Anderson University College of Business. In recognition of their outstanding academic performance, the South Carolina Association of CPA’s (SCACPA) awarded scholarships to four undergraduate students and two recent graduates of the Anderson University College of Business.
ANDERSON, SC
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek woman awarded aviation scholarship

ELKO – Spring Creek native Sarah Amerigian has been awarded the 2021 Sauveur and Julie Elizagoyen Memorial Aviation Scholarship. She becomes the eighth recipient of the scholarship, which pays up to $7,500 of the cost of earning a private pilot’s license. Sarah is the daughter of Seth and Roxanne Amerigian...
SPRING CREEK, NV
sweethomenews.com

SHHS alum awarded Mealey scholarship

Three Linn County high school graduates have been awarded 2021 Robert Mealey Scholarships by the Linn County Small Woodlands Association for studying forestry or forestry-related natural resources in an Oregon college/university, including dual enrollment with an Oregon community college. Money for the scholarships comes from the profits of the annual...
LINN COUNTY, OR
wisfarmer.com

Planning the rotation from alfalfa to corn

Alfalfa provides many benefits to the corn crops that follow it, with the most notable being higher yield and reduced need for nitrogen (N) application compared to when it is grown in other rotations. Across 15 years at one location in southwestern Wisconsin and 21 and 30 years at two...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy