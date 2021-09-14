CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: Hanging Around 50-Day EMA

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound initially fell on Monday but then turned around to show signs of support. At the end of the day, we were hanging around the downtrend line, which is very important to pay attention to. If we continue to look at this chart through the prism of the 50-day EMA, then we are likely to see a lot of sideways action more than anything else. When you look at the last couple of attempts to break out, we have failed and ended up forming a couple of shooting stars.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

