CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill as China threat heightens

By JOHNSON LAI, HUIZHONG WU - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — An F-16 screeched across the sky then landed on a highway surrounded by pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to quickly refuel before taking off again. Four military aircraft, including Taiwan's self-made Indigenous Defensive Fighter, the U.S.-made F-16V and the French-made Mirage 2000-5, landed in Jiadong early...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Taiwan drills military as concerns over China grow

JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — The F-16 screeched across the sky Wednesday before landing on a highway cut through pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to refuel quickly and take off again. The Taiwanese military exercise envisioned a Chinese attack taking out the island’s main airfields, necessitating the use of rural roads...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Military Aircraft#Anti#Jiadong#Ap#French#Mirage
realcleardefense.com

Will the U.S. Navy Defend Taiwan From China?

Talk of a ‘prolonged counterinsurgency’ suggests otherwise. Robert O’Brien and Alexander Gray’s strategizing on “How to Deter China From Invading Taiwan” (op-ed, Sept. 16) has the redolence of a waffle. A year or two back, the authors might have written of the U.S. Seventh Fleet positioning itself in the Taiwan Strait, blockading, intercepting or possibly sinking a Chinese amphibious flotilla destined for the beaches of Taiwan.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan calls EU for trade talks amid rising Chinese threats

Taipei [Taiwan] September 17 (ANI): Taiwan on Friday called on the European Union (EU) for trade talks after the bloc wanted to bolster its trade relationship with the Indo-Pacific region, local media reported. "Taiwan called for pre-negotiation work to start on a possible Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) after the EU...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Xi's potential 2027 transition poses threat to Taiwan

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Former Indo-Pacific commander Philip Davidson said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's potential 2027 transition poses threat to Taiwan. Mikio Sugeno and Tsuyoshi Nagasawa, writing in Nikkei Asia said that Davidson sent shock waves around the world when he nailed down a specific time frame on a possible Taiwan contingency.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China sends 19 nuclear bombers and fighter jets into Taiwan’s airspace for ‘invasion’ war games in Beijing's latest show of force

Taiwan's air force was scrambled on Sunday to respond to a major Chinese military incursion into their 'air defence identification zone' of 19 aircraft which included several nuclear-capable bombers. Taiwanese authorities have condemned repeated incursions by the Chinese air force over the past year, but the latest Chinese mission was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
midfloridanewspapers.com

US Navy SEALs, Cyprus special forces hold anti-terror drill

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Members of the U.S. navy’s elite special forces SEAL unit joined Cypriot underwater demolition soldiers on Friday in a joint drill to hone skills in countering terrorist hijackings at sea. The exercise involved teams of U.S. and Cypriot special forces re-taking a ship controlled by terrorists.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

QUESHAN, China (AP) — China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. They practiced mounting armed escorts, security patrols,...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

US Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over Taiwan

The United States is backing Lithuania in the face of what American officials describe as China's "coercive behavior" after Vilnius recently became the first European country since 2003 to allow Taiwan to open a representative office. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis...
FOREIGN POLICY
coloradopolitics.com

SLOAN | World order coddles China over Taiwan

Did you see this one? Right there on the bottom of the front page of last weekend’s Wall Street Journal, the story of how Colorado’s Regis Jesuit High School, in an innocent and quite well-intentioned effort to expose its students to international affairs, applied to the United Nations for authorization to attend its Commission on the Status of Women. What one would think would be a rather rote and straightforward administrative request hit a snag when the school was informed that it had bitterly offended the People’s Republic of China. Their crime? Buried on their website was an article from a year or so earlier about one of their students joining a group called the Girl Up Teen Advocacy Board, which included, the article said, girls from countries all over the world including — prepare yourself — Taiwan. Unless Regis repented of this awful deed by “correcting” the reference to read “Taiwan, Province of China”, there was no way they could have the honor of attending the UN Commission.
U.K.
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
Reuters

Ukraine, U.S. to hold joint military drills

KYIV, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine and the United State will start joint military exercises in western Ukraine next week, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Thursday, days after Belarus and Russian staged large-scale drills that have concerned neighbouring countries. The "Zapad-2021" war games ran on Russia and Belarus' western...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy