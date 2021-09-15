Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill as China threat heightens

Did you see this one? Right there on the bottom of the front page of last weekend’s Wall Street Journal, the story of how Colorado’s Regis Jesuit High School, in an innocent and quite well-intentioned effort to expose its students to international affairs, applied to the United Nations for authorization to attend its Commission on the Status of Women. What one would think would be a rather rote and straightforward administrative request hit a snag when the school was informed that it had bitterly offended the People’s Republic of China. Their crime? Buried on their website was an article from a year or so earlier about one of their students joining a group called the Girl Up Teen Advocacy Board, which included, the article said, girls from countries all over the world including — prepare yourself — Taiwan. Unless Regis repented of this awful deed by “correcting” the reference to read “Taiwan, Province of China”, there was no way they could have the honor of attending the UN Commission.

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO