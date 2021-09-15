CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers’ breakout back: Will sixth-round rookie Mitchell get starting shot?

Derrick
 5 days ago

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Rookie Elijah Mitchell is on pace for a 1,768-yard rushing season. What’s actually fair to expect, however, from a sixth-round rookie who completed the 49ers’ draft class?

www.thederrick.com

Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 2 Waiver Pickups: Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram go from handcuffs to breakouts in Week 1

Chances are, around 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, you felt like you knew nothing about fantasy football. Now, you feel like you know everything. Let's face it, we're all closer to the former than the latter, but either way, the season stops for no one. Most fantasy owners, even those who won their matchups, are undoubtedly frustrated with at least a few players on their team, but our top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds can help you scratch that itchy trigger finger and point you in the right direction. As usual, the opening week's waivers period is shaped by injuries (Raheem Mostert, Jerry Jeudy) and surprise breakouts (Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, Christian Kirk, Juwan Johnson, Jameis Winston). Ingram, Winston, and Kirk are no stranger to fantasy rosters, but few expected them to shine the way they did right away.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers hoping Elijah Mitchell’s injury was just a stinger

The 49ers lost Raheem Mostert for the season in Week One and they were even shorter on healthy tailbacks by the time Week Two’s win over the Eagles came to an end. Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, and Trey Sermon all left the game with injuries and head coach Kyle Shanahan offered some updates on their conditions in his postgame press conference. Mitchell was able to return to the game and Shanahan said that the team is hopeful that he escaped a serious injury.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mitchell proves worthy of draft pick in historic 49ers debut

Why would the 49ers select a second running back after trading up for Trey Sermon in the 2021 NFL Draft?. Well, Elijah Mitchell showed everybody why with his third carry as a pro. The Louisiana product took the toss from Jimmy Garoppolo and scampered through the Detroit Lions' defense for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell a secret superstar in Week 1

The 49ers’ backfield had a tumultuous first week with third-round pick Trey Sermon sitting as a healthy scratch, and starter Raheem Mostert getting hurt on his second carry of the game. Emerging from the chaos was rookie sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell, who landed on Doug Farrar’s list of Week 1 secret superstars at the Touchdown Wire.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers' late-round rookies must already fill some big shoes

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va -- The early indications are the 49ers added players with bright futures at running back, cornerback and the offensive line in the 2021 NFL Draft. But the players who set themselves up to be big contributors during their rookie seasons are not necessarily the three players at those positions the 49ers figured would step into immediate roles when they were selected.
NFL
numberfire.com

Elijah Mitchell 'stepped up' for 49ers in backfield quagmire

San Francisco 49ers sixth-round rookie running back Elijah Mitchell "stepped up" in Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions after Raheem Mostert left with a knee injury. Mostert exited in the first quarter and it was Mitchell who went on to rush 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's 41-33 victory. "Elijah stepped up when his number was called and got on a roll,". 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. "Obviously, nothing is ever perfect, but for a rookie to come in and play that well, it was impressive.” Garoppolo did say that Mitchell's pass blocking was "up and down," but that tends to be the norm for rookie backs. The sixth-round pick was surprisingly active over third-rounder Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty only ran the ball once. However, despite the strong debut, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted after Sunday's game that there was no firm pecking order in the backfield. Mostert is looking at an eight-week absence, so Mitchell may have earned a meaningful role moving forward, even if Sermon is active for Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
