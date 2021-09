Luis Urías (MIL); FAAB Bid: 2% - Seeing that Urias is up to 19 home runs on the season entering action on Wednesday made me do a double take. He has developed into quite the useful infielder this season both for Milwaukee and your fantasy team as Urias plays just about every day, bats either lead-off or in the middle of the order, and can be used at every infield position other than first base. In his last seven games, Urias is hitting .308 with four runs scored to bring his average up to .248 on the season with 68 runs scored and 62 RBI. At 20.7% we can live with the strikeouts and Urias’ 10.4% walk rate adds value in OBP leagues as well. After essentially nonexistent Statcast metrics last season, Urias is sporting a 14-degree launch angle along with a 9.4%-barrel rate and 40.2% hard hit rate which does give me some confidence for him sustain his current performance level. It also doesn’t hurt that he is hitting .271 in the second half of the season.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO