Simplot names new vice president over mining, manufacturing

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- Protolabs has named Alex Cappy as its new Vice President and CEO of Hubs, a Protolabs Company, effective Friday, Oct. 1. Cappy had previously held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Hubs since 2019 where she oversaw the growth and performance of the company’s manufacturing partner network, all order fulfilment processes, and customer- and supplier-facing support teams. As part of the transition, Cappy will also be joining the Protolabs executive leadership team. Her predecessor, Bram de Zwart, will take on the role of Head of Innovation at Hubs.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO