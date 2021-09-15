DISH Taps IBM’s AI-powered Automation and Intent-driven Network Orchestration
DISH Network has selected IBM to help automate the United States’ first greenfield cloud-native 5G network. DISH’s new smart network will be designed to be agile, scalable, and fully virtualized, benefitting enterprise customers across all industry verticals. DISH will leverage IBM’s AI-powered automation and network orchestration software and services to bring broad 5G network orchestration to DISH’s business and operations platforms. Intent-driven orchestration, a software-powered automation process, and artificial intelligence (AI) will be utilized to drive the operations of DISH’s cloud-native 5G network architecture.www.thefastmode.com
