CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

DISH Taps IBM’s AI-powered Automation and Intent-driven Network Orchestration

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDISH Network has selected IBM to help automate the United States’ first greenfield cloud-native 5G network. DISH’s new smart network will be designed to be agile, scalable, and fully virtualized, benefitting enterprise customers across all industry verticals. DISH will leverage IBM’s AI-powered automation and network orchestration software and services to bring broad 5G network orchestration to DISH’s business and operations platforms. Intent-driven orchestration, a software-powered automation process, and artificial intelligence (AI) will be utilized to drive the operations of DISH’s cloud-native 5G network architecture.

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Telstra Partners Cradlepoint to Launch Enhanced Enterprise Wireless

Telstra recently announced the launch of its new Enhanced Enterprise Wireless (EEW) Solution which provides customers with 99.9% wireless network availability guarantee at eligible sites. As part of the Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution, Telstra will perform a site assessment to ensure the most reliable 5G network connectivity possible for the...
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

Oracle uses AI to automate parts of digital marketing

(Reuters) – Oracle Corp announced on Monday a new system that it says will use artificial intelligence to automate key parts of digital marketing campaigns. Once primarily known for its database software, Oracle is competing against firms like Adobe Inc and Salesforce.com Inc to sell cloud-based software used for marketing business-to-business products that typically cost thousands of dollars or more.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

VIAVI's ONT Optical Network Tester Now Supports 800G

Viavi Solutions recently announced that the VIAVI ONT 800G FLEX XPM Module now supports QSFP-DD800 testing, accelerating the production of 800G network infrastructure. The VIAVI ONT XPM is the first lab validation system to offer support for both OSFP800 and QSFP-DD800 modules, enhancing the industry's most comprehensive test portfolio for development and production of optical communications technology.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Network#Network Automation#Ibm Cloud#Orchestration#Ibm Cloud Pak#Dish Wireless Ibm#Ai#Md
thefastmode.com

Juniper Inks Partnership with Quantum Encryption Firm Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum, a leader in quantum encryption technology and Juniper Networks have signed a ‘Technology Alliance Partner Connect’ agreement to explore network security technology that will protect against quantum security threats. Cyber-attackers regularly target networks to disrupt business operations. Arqit and Juniper will explore how network providers can apply quantum...
TECHNOLOGY
aibusiness.com

Juniper improves AI used to manage complex networks

Adding campus fabric management and making Marvis smarter. Juniper Networks has announced several updates to its enterprise portfolio, bringing artificial intelligence services to its networking technology. The company is adding campus fabric management to its wired and wireless management platform, after acquiring the technology with the purchase of Apstra in...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Cisco, Juniper, Nokia & Others Launch New MANRS Equipment Vendor Program

The Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS) initiative, supported by the Internet Society, on Thursday announced a groundbreaking Equipment Vendor Program to help reduce the most common threats to the Internet’s routing system. The security of the Internet depends on routing security. Systemic issues that arise from how traffic...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

BT Wholesale Launches Digital Voice and Broadband Solutions

BT Wholesale this week announced a new suite of digital solutions for channel partners to support their small business customers as they transition to a digital future. WHC Express and Broadband One delivers a powerful combination for small businesses, with access to a digital phone line, powered by ultrafast full-fibre broadband speeds to stay connected anytime, anywhere. With WHC Express, channel partners can now offer a new digital phone line for their small business customers that will deliver digital calls over a broadband network, and will replace the analogue phone services which will be retired by 2025.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Software
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Becomes Official Distributor of Zoom in all its Footprint

Telefónica Tech teams up with Zoom Video Communications and becomes an official distributor for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars, Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms in all Telefónica footprint. With this alliance, Telefónica Tech expands its portfolio of collaborative communication products from the market leaders and continues to contribute to the necessary...
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Command Center Centrally Managed Network Orchestration and SD-WAN Router 3.2

On September 14, 2021, we released two new product updates designed to make your job easier. First, with the latest in Command Center, you’ll be able to connect appliances in a Virtual Private Network with just a few clicks. For our second release, SD-WAN Router 3.2 has a new user interface with improved workflows for rules and enhanced reporting and session logging.
COMPUTERS
aitrends.com

Gartner Hype Cycle for AI 2021 Highlights AI Orchestration, Governance

An update by Gartner analysts to its Hype Cycle for AI 2021 report, prepared by Gartner analysts Shubhangi Vashisth and Svetlana Sicular, identifies four AI megatrends that are underway:. Companies are looking to operationalize AI platforms to enable reusability, scalability, and governance and speed up AI adoption and growth. AI...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Geospark Analytics Secures NGA Contract for AI-Driven GEOINT Platform

Geospark Analytics has received a potential five-year contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for access to Hyperion, an artificial intelligence-driven open-source global threat intelligence platform and application programming interface. The company said Wednesday NGA will be provided with event automated monitoring and machine learning capabilities to help the agency deliver...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Comlinkdata Boosts Customer Analytics Portfolio with Acquisition of Opensignal

Comlinkdata, the leader in Customer Analytics for the communications industry, on Wednesday announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Opensignal, a trusted global standard in mobile network experience analysis. The transaction creates a global powerhouse with broad solutions spanning from network to marketing analytics that will transform how players...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Oman to Deploy Netcracker Digital BSS to Support Mobile Network Launch

Netcracker Technology on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Vodafone Oman, the newly formed mobile network in the Sultanate of Oman. Vodafone is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and has partner operations with mobile networks in 41 countries. Vodafone Oman will deploy Netcracker Digital BSS, a highly configurable...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Parallel Wireless Expands Open RAN R&D Centers in U.S, U.K, Israel & India

Parallel Wireless this week announced that it is expanding its footprint across the globe with Open RAN Research and Development Centers in the U.S., U.K., Israel, and India. Legacy Radio Access Network (RAN) vendors had to develop both the RAN hardware and software. This approach limited the amount of innovation and the speed of development, resulting in high deployment costs for mobile operators. It was also difficult for new entrants to break into the industry. The Open RAN movement allows newer players to develop innovative products by leveraging open interfaces between the components, thus enabling cost-effective, agile, and scalable mobile networks.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Optiva Appoints Sunil Arora as New Senior Sales Director of APAC

Optiva on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sunil Arora as Senior Sales Director of the APAC region. Sunil is a global business leader and industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Most recently, he was with Nokia Solution Networks, where he served as Sales Leader. Previously, he held leadership positions with Wipro Technologies, EY, Telenor Group and Giesecke+Devrient.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

ETSI Releases Specifications for E2E Network and Service Automation

ETSI recently announced the release of three major specifications and report developed by its Zero-touch network and Service Management (ZSM) group. ETSI GS ZSM 003, defines end-to-end network slicing management and orchestration architecture blueprint and solutions, and ETSI GS ZSM 009-1 specifies the enablers for closed-loop automation. The general security aspects related to the ZSM framework and solutions, and potential mitigation options are introduced in the ETSI GR ZSM 010.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Eliminating Insecurity Within the Internet of Things Featured

The Internet of Things (IoT) industry overall is booming, while the global market for IoT-focused satellite services is forecasted to grow to $5.9 billion by 2025. The U.S. and Canada are seeing more coverage and reliable satellite-compatible solutions in conjunction with a dramatic reduction in operating costs. A wider range of industries across the continent are now able to deploy IoT devices for remote use cases that were previously cost-prohibitive and limited by short-lived batteries.
TECHNOLOGY
tvtechnology.com

Dish Selects IBM's Software for New Cloud-Native 5G Network

IBM and Dish will apply and implement customized AI-powered automation and network orchestration software to create the first greenfield cloud-native 5G network in the U.S. ARMONK, N.Y. and LITTLETON, Colo.—Dish Network Corporation has selected IBM to help automate the United States' first greenfield cloud-native 5G network. The project illustrates how...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy