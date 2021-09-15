DISH Taps IBM’s AI-powered Automation and Intent-driven Network Orchestration

Parallel Wireless this week announced that it is expanding its footprint across the globe with Open RAN Research and Development Centers in the U.S., U.K., Israel, and India. Legacy Radio Access Network (RAN) vendors had to develop both the RAN hardware and software. This approach limited the amount of innovation and the speed of development, resulting in high deployment costs for mobile operators. It was also difficult for new entrants to break into the industry. The Open RAN movement allows newer players to develop innovative products by leveraging open interfaces between the components, thus enabling cost-effective, agile, and scalable mobile networks.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO