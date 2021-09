In tense campaign, Canada’s Trudeau defends snapping at protester

Canada's Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his main rival, rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, made their final pitches to voters in key battlegrounds Sunday on the eve of snap elections as the two remain virtually tied in public opinion polls. Trudeau blitzed through electoral districts in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, while O'Toole focused on the vote-rich metropolis of Toronto and surrounding communities. "How are we going to put an end to this pandemic? What values are we going to bring to government? What direction are we going to give for our families, our businesses and our future? That is why we're in this election," Trudeau said at his first campaign stop of the day, his voice hoarse after 35 days on the trail. The 49-year-old has struggled to electrify his campaign for a third term, after calling the snap election last month in a bid to regain the majority the Liberals lost in the last ballot only 18 months earlier.

