Governor Hochul Announces $23.7 Million in Grant Awards to End the Gun Violence Epidemic

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her new administration appointments as she attempts to reconstruct Albany’s culture. Jeff Lewis has been appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Mr. Lewis served in the Office of then-Lieutenant Governor Hochul for more than six years, first as Director of External Affairs and then as Chief of Staff. Mr. Lewis has also served as Finance Director at Recchia for Congress (NY-11) and in staff roles on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he worked for then-Representative Hochul (NY-26). His political career began with an internship in the Office of then-Erie County Clerk Hochul. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in politics from New York University.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO