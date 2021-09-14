CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday injury report for Washington vs. Giants, Week 2

By Bryan Manning
 5 days ago
The Washington Football Team was back on the practice field on Tuesday as they prepare for a Week 2 meeting with the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Washington, which lost its Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, faces a New York team also coming off a loss in the first game.

With just two more days until the game, here’s a look at Tuesday’s injury report for both teams.

Giants

Player Injury Participation

LB Cam Brown Hamstring DNP

TE Evan Engram Calf DNP

G Shane Lemieux Knee DNP

RB Saquon Barkley Knee Limited

Two big names on this list for the Giants. First, you have tight end Evan Engram. Engram missed the first game with a calf injury, and it’s difficult to see him playing after missing practice just two days before the game.

Star running back Saquon Barkley is on this list as he works his way back from knee surgery. He will play. It’s more about managing his load early in the season. He had 11 touches in Week 1.

Washington

Player Injury Participation

RB Antonio Gibson Shoulder Full

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Hip IR

Gibson was back on the practice field for Washington on Tuesday. That’s a good sign for his availability on Thursday night.

NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
FanSided

NY Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram updates vs. Broncos

The NY Giants revealed the final injury report Friday, ahead of Sunday’s NFL Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Two of the NY Giants most important offensive weapons appear to be trending towards getting on the field for the first time on Sunday afternoon in the season-opener against the Denver Broncos.
FanSided

Giants Game Today: Giants vs Denver Broncos Injury Report, Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channel and Betting Preview for Week 1 NFL Game

The NY Giants kickoff the 2021 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff at MetLife Stadium. The NY Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay host the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and linebacker Von Miller in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 (9/12/2021) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 4:25 p.m. eastern on FOX.
chatsports.com

Report: Taylor Heinicke to Start for WFT vs. Giants After Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury

Taylor Heinicke reportedly will serve as the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback for Week 2's matchup against the New York Giants. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Ryan Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out for next Sunday, but it has not been decided whether he will go on injured reserve. Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and was replaced by Heinicke, who threw for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
