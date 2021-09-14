CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documentary Tells the Buddy Melges Story

By Gary Jobson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuddy Melges is one of the all-time best sailors that the United States has produced in the past 70 years. His resume includes an Olympic gold medal, helming an America’s Cup yacht to victory, being named Rolex Yachtsman of the Year three times, and winning dozens of world and national championships in Stars, Solings, E Scows and many other classes. Melges is a hero to generations of sailors based on his tireless mission of helping other aspiring sailors to improve their sailing skills. A new feature-length film being produced by Mark Honer aims to tell the Melges story, which he describes as “a biography about the life and sailing career of the legendary Buddy Melges.”

9/11 survivor’s story retold in virtual reality documentary

These are some of the first modern 360-degree photos. Taken in between 1997 and 2001 in Ground Zero, they recently piqued the interest of a team of French documentary-makers. From the images, a production company created a short film of a special kind — an immersive experience. Paris-based Targo pursued...
Port Jefferson Documentary Series shines spotlight on stories that need to be told

A Holocaust survivor’s complicated connection to the SS officer who nursed her through typhoid. An heir to a margarine fortune determined to give away his $25 million inheritance. A whistleblower whose patriotism leads to prison. These are just some of the stories explored when the award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series (PJDS) kicks off its Fall 2021 season on Sept. 20.
Women Survivors of 9/11 Are Telling Their Stories

“Nobody saw the carnage,” says Nina Pineda, a reporter who was on the ground at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. “Nobody saw the people holding hands, jumping off,” she says, her voice breaking. “Nobody saw bodies on the ground. For the respect of the families and the victims, we never showed that. But we saw it.”
Alanis Morissette Rips New Bill Simmons Produced HBO Documentary About Her Life: “This Was Not the Story I Agreed to Tell”

Famed singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is opening up about the inaccuracies in Jagged, an upcoming HBO documentary that focuses on the period of her life when she was writing, recording, and touring in support of her multiplatinum 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. In a statement released by her publicist (via the L.A. Times), Morissette bashed the final product — even though she voluntarily sat for hours of interviews for the film.
Arts & Extras: Paintings that tell stories, done for fun

DALEVILLE — Helen Hubler always kept painting, whatever else was going on in her life, whether she was working as a lab technician or a school teacher, or creating newspaper layouts the old-fashioned way, by cutting (with a real blade) and pasting (with real glue). "I always painted at least...
Janet Jackson Reveals First Documentary Teaser: ‘This Is My Story, Told by Me’

Janet Jackson has revealed the first teaser for her two-night documentary, “Janet,” which premieres in January 2022 in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the star’s first album. Fellow friends and celebrities such as Paula Abdul and Mariah Carey are shown in the teaser, talking about the connection they have to the star while speaking on her career. “She’s an empowered woman,” said Carey. “She is a force to be reckoned with,” added Abdul. Family members appear as well, with clips of the late Michael Jackson with his younger sister, as well as Tito Jackson saying, “She will always be my...
Letter: Moon stories to tell

On January 31, 1971, local residents – like people all across the country – watched as three astronauts blasted off towards the moon on Apollo 14, preparing to make the third lunar landing. Four months later, Stuart Roosa, one of those three astronauts, was in Coos Bay, celebrating the mission’s success with an official NASA parade in his adopted “hometown” of Coos Bay. The legacy of this connection survives in a myriad of small ways, from the plaque hanging in the Coos Bay City Hall, to the location on Weyerhaeuser’s tree farm named in honor of the astronauts. However, much of this important history has been overlooked and forgotten.
Disney+ Documentary ‘A Spark Story’ Goes Behind the Animation; Watch The Trailer

Disney+ and Pixar Animation Studios released the trailer for A Spark Story, the upcoming feature-length documentary that takes an intimate look at Pixar’s SparkShorts filmmaking process as two directors strive to get their uniquely personal SparkShorts visions on screen. The film is a co-production of Pixar and Supper Club. Directed by Jason Sterman and Leanne Dare of Supper Club (Chef’s Table), and produced by Sterman, Brian McGinn and David Gelb in collaboration with Pixar, A Spark Story launches on Disney+ on Sept. 24, 2021.
The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
Overdose Incident In LA Causes Death Of 3 Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A beloved member of the LA comedy scene has died. Fuquan Johnson, the comedian, is one of three people who have died after a disastrous house party. There were reports that Johnson was present at the gathering at a Venice residence over the weekend. Cops arrived on the scene to find four people who looked dead or were about to die. Johnson, 43, along with Natalie and Williamson (48 and 33 respectively) were declared dead at the scene.
AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
